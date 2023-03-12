Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.66 Billion Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,161,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.62% of Best Buy worth $1,657,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 29.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Best Buy Stock Performance

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $78.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.16. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $103.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.96%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Stories

