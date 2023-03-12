Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,393,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754,571 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.90% of Alliant Energy worth $1,716,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 477.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $50.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.58 and its 200 day moving average is $53.67.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.67 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.4525 dividend. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.30%.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

