Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,127,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.47% of W. R. Berkley worth $1,622,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

WRB stock opened at $62.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.93. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

