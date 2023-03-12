Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 91,834 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,527,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 91,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Boston Properties worth $1,763,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,496,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,100,000 after purchasing an additional 140,445 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,419,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Boston Properties by 259.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 439,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,973,000 after purchasing an additional 317,586 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Boston Properties by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.19.

Boston Properties Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $57.44 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.59%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Stories

