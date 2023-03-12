Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 1,007,711 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,671,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007,711 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.65% of APA worth $1,390,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of APA by 3,173.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of APA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. APA Co. has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average is $42.94.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. APA’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on APA in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

