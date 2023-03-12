Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 110,434 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,369,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 110,434 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of VeriSign worth $1,801,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,386,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in VeriSign by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,693,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $191.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $228.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.30 and a 200-day moving average of $195.49.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

In other VeriSign news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $5,253,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,245,307.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total transaction of $3,041,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,648,794.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $5,253,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,245,307.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,959 shares of company stock valued at $16,766,630. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

