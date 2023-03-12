Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 69,108 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,848,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.33% of Zebra Technologies worth $1,532,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 982.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 330,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,622,000 after acquiring an additional 300,065 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,369,000 after acquiring an additional 117,300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,482,000 after acquiring an additional 116,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,991,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA stock opened at $288.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $440.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.08.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.71.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Recommended Stories

