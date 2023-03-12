Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,260,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,658 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.62% of Brown & Brown worth $1,648,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,579,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,864,000 after acquiring an additional 725,167 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 9.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,207,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,821,000 after buying an additional 284,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,583,481 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,595,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,985,000 after buying an additional 98,476 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,683,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,692,000 after buying an additional 42,899 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BRO opened at $54.92 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.