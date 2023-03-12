Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, March 14th

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 14th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 14th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 14th.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $161.98 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.14 and a 1 year high of $184.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $587,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,620,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $235,000.

