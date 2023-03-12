Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 354,200 shares, an increase of 173.5% from the February 13th total of 129,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Versus Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VS opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. Versus Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70.

Get Versus Systems alerts:

Institutional Trading of Versus Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Versus Systems by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 920,683 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Versus Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Versus Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.