Volex (LON:VLX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $209.00

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 209 ($2.51) and last traded at GBX 209 ($2.51), with a volume of 538829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222.50 ($2.68).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 246.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 255.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £332.54 million, a PE ratio of 1,393.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as box builds, wire and cable harnesses, electrical control panels, electromechanical assemblies and systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and ruggedized harness and overmoulding, as well as high mix and low volume manufacturing.

