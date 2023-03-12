Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,972 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 134,916 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,964,845,000 after buying an additional 818,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,812,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,846,720,000 after acquiring an additional 540,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,278,504 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,905,555,000 after purchasing an additional 456,282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,635,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $239,764,000 after purchasing an additional 224,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,894,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $185,087,000 after purchasing an additional 549,167 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $48.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.