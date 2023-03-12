WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.30. 30,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 87,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of WalkMe from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WalkMe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.75 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 37.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WalkMe by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 33,435 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WalkMe by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 856,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 614,339 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in WalkMe by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 74,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

