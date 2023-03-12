Warburg Research Reiterates “€46.50” Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Warburg Research set a €46.50 ($49.47) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($54.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($64.89) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.50 ($46.28) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Price Performance

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €40.89 ($43.49) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($32.47) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($43.96). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €39.83 and its 200-day moving average price is €37.06.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.