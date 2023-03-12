Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $10.82 and last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 54150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.
Specifically, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $92,019.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,666,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,784,983.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $92,019.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,666,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,784,983.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 18,900 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $227,745.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at $231,914.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 632,687 shares of company stock worth $10,798,520 in the last three months. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on WRBY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.
Warby Parker Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Warby Parker
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 190,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 17,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,499,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter.
Warby Parker Company Profile
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
