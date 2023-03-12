Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $10.82 and last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 54150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

Specifically, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $92,019.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,666,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,784,983.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $92,019.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,666,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,784,983.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 18,900 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $227,745.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at $231,914.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 632,687 shares of company stock worth $10,798,520 in the last three months. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WRBY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 190,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 17,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,499,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

