Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives $354.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $354.00.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WAT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock.
In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
WAT stock opened at $304.96 on Thursday. Waters has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.
Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waters will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.
