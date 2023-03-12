Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Voyager Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Voyager Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.11) EPS.
VYGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Voyager Therapeutics
In other Voyager Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 128,642 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $1,198,943.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,685,291 shares in the company, valued at $43,666,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 128,642 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $1,198,943.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,685,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,666,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc purchased 4,395,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,035,636 shares of company stock worth $8,724,631 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1,746.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,354 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.