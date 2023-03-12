Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Voyager Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Voyager Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.11) EPS.

VYGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Voyager Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $7.52 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.63.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 128,642 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $1,198,943.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,685,291 shares in the company, valued at $43,666,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 128,642 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $1,198,943.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,685,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,666,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc purchased 4,395,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,035,636 shares of company stock worth $8,724,631 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1,746.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,354 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

Featured Stories

