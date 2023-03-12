Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target to $15.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. Life Time Group has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Life Time Group had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $772,000. Finally, MSD Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $139,873,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

