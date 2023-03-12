Whole Earth Brands (FREE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect Whole Earth Brands to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Whole Earth Brands Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ FREE opened at $2.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.79 million, a PE ratio of 84.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
Institutional Trading of Whole Earth Brands
Whole Earth Brands Company Profile
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.