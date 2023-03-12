Whole Earth Brands (FREE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect Whole Earth Brands to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Whole Earth Brands Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FREE opened at $2.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.79 million, a PE ratio of 84.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

