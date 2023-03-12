William Blair Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG)

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Markforged in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Markforged’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Markforged’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MKFG. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.70 price objective on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Markforged to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NYSE:MKFG opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $209.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.96. Markforged has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Markforged by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 17,141,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,884,000 after buying an additional 1,949,447 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Markforged by 20.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,639,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,947,000 after buying an additional 2,813,969 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Markforged by 20.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,398,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,608,000 after buying an additional 1,581,488 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Markforged by 22.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,935,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,664,000 after buying an additional 1,457,313 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markforged by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,767,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 196,345 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

