Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 156.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,595 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $8,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,702,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,782,000 after buying an additional 528,712 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $1,260,466,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $971,817,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $487,982,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $443,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WTW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.23.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $230.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.69.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.