Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Workday were worth $17,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Workday by 674.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,629 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 134.6% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,074 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,644,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Workday by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,597,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,574,000 after buying an additional 551,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 100.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,258,000 after purchasing an additional 541,353 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at $67,230,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,033 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $181,859.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,152,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,814 shares of company stock valued at $19,999,462. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $178.27 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $248.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.14.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Societe Generale cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Workday from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.72.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

