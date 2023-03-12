Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,691 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $11,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XHR. B. Riley decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $13.46 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

