Yalla Group (YALA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yalla Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE YALA opened at $3.85 on Friday. Yalla Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $568.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yalla Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YALA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yalla Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yalla Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.