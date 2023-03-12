Zacks Small Cap Weighs in on Societal CDMO, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCTL)

Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Societal CDMO in a report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Societal CDMO’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Societal CDMO’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of SCTL opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Societal CDMO has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Societal CDMO by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Societal CDMO in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Societal CDMO in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Societal CDMO in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Societal CDMO in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Societal CDMO, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers capabilities spanning pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) development to commercial manufacturing and packaging for a wide range of therapeutic dosage forms primarily focused on small molecules.

