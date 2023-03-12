Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.36, but opened at $37.69. Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 1,444,958 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 2.4 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

