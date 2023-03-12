Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.95)-(0.85) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $178-184 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.00 million. Zumiez also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.95–$0.85 EPS.

Zumiez Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Zumiez had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $280.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zumiez

Zumiez Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,923 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Zumiez by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Zumiez by 946.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zumiez by 5.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,702 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.