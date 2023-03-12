Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.95)-(0.85) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $178-184 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.00 million. Zumiez also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.95–$0.85 EPS.
Zumiez Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.50.
Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Zumiez had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $280.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Zumiez
Zumiez Company Profile
Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.