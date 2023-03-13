10,238 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $58.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $93.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.15 and its 200 day moving average is $77.20.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $418,634.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $418,634.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $2,646,132.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,766.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 728,106 shares of company stock valued at $58,067,403 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

