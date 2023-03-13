102,871 Shares in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 102,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Telos by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 119.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 8.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 212.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 9.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $3.46 on Monday. Telos Co. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TLS. Northland Securities cut shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Telos to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Telos to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

