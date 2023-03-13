10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 133.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,762 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.31% of 10x Genomics worth $10,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 1,214.3% in the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,758,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,811,000 after buying an additional 2,548,380 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,195,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,349,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,643 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $83,180.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,948,816.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $83,180.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,948,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $59,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,928 shares of company stock worth $235,312. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

10x Genomics Trading Down 4.4 %

A number of research firms recently commented on TXG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of TXG opened at $45.00 on Monday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $83.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.17.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $156.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

