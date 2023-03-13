1,266 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Acquired by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $459.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $416.23 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $469.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $495.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

