13,422 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPYD opened at $37.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $45.83.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

