16,038 Shares in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 10.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 16.7% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 276.8% in the second quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp now owns 80,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 59,175 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 7.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after buying an additional 14,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 17.6% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 460,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after buying an additional 68,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Dine Brands Global Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of DIN opened at $67.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.87. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.03 and a 1-year high of $82.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.45.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.26 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

