2,289 Shares in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,352,000 after buying an additional 2,013,253 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 7,566,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,376,000 after buying an additional 1,874,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,474,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after buying an additional 1,589,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,347,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,264,000 after buying an additional 1,418,479 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $19,534,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $13.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.30. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.72.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.68 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.05.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

