298,480 Shares in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 298,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 109.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 33.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHS. TheStreet lowered Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Chico’s FAS Trading Up 0.2 %

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

CHS opened at $6.06 on Monday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $757.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

(Get Rating)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.