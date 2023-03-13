30429 (TNT.TO) (TNT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect 30429 (TNT.TO) to post earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

30429 (TNT.TO) Price Performance

30429 has a one year low of C$5.93 and a one year high of C$7.00.

Get 30429 (TNT.TO) alerts:

30429 (TNT.TO) Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.