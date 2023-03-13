4,022 Shares in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. MCIA Inc boosted its position in Frontier Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 93,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,606,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price objective on Frontier Group in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James raised Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Frontier Group Trading Down 4.3 %

ULCC stock opened at $10.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.11 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Frontier Group’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Frontier Group

In other news, CAO Josh A. Wetzel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh A. Wetzel sold 6,500 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 4,790 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $56,522.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,290 shares of company stock worth $480,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international destinations in the Americas. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

