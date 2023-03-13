418,500 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 418,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,656,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.09% of Conagra Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $635,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 87,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,266,000 after acquiring an additional 51,950 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAG. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

CAG stock opened at $35.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.24. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

