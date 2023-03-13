42,525 Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,944,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,579,000 after buying an additional 281,621 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 248.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,989,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after buying an additional 2,844,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Under Armour by 45.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,300,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,356,000 after buying an additional 1,024,573 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 220.8% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,173,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after buying an additional 2,184,350 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 26.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,830,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,485,000 after purchasing an additional 377,187 shares during the period. 32.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $650,750.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UA stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $16.52.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

