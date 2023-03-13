47,235 Shares in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,235 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Summit Materials by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Summit Materials by 604.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 63,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,439,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,101,000 after buying an additional 113,791 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,459,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,690,000.

Summit Materials Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of SUM opened at $28.18 on Monday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Summit Materials Announces Dividend

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $511.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Further Reading

