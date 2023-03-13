65,228 Shares in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Bought by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 65,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.7% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 110,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 11.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

Liberty Global Trading Down 1.6 %

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,882.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $19.39 on Monday. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95.

About Liberty Global

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.