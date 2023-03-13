93,217 Shares in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned 0.06% of Stem as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Stem by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Stem by 60.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Stem in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Stem by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STEM stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. Stem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57.

In other news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $34,508.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at $31,331.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STEM. Cowen cut their price target on Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Stem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Stem from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Stem in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.36.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

