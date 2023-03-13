abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Receives $184.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.00.

SLFPF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 184 ($2.21) to GBX 208 ($2.50) in a research note on Friday, January 20th. HSBC lowered shares of abrdn from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of abrdn from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded abrdn from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.34) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on abrdn from GBX 165 ($1.98) to GBX 175 ($2.10) in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

abrdn Price Performance

SLFPF opened at $2.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. abrdn has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $2.83.

About abrdn

abrdn Plc is engaged in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform & Wealth and Insurance Associates & Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform & Wealth segment consists of other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate center and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

