Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Short Interest Update

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 436,600 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the February 13th total of 339,100 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.
Addus HomeCare Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ ADUS opened at $98.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $73.65 and a 12 month high of $114.99.
Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 321.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.
Addus HomeCare Company Profile
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
