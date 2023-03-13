Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Update

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the February 13th total of 86,300 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 164,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Aditxt Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADTX opened at $1.07 on Monday. Aditxt has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aditxt stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 495,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.90% of Aditxt at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Aditxt

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aditxt in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

