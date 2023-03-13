Adobe (ADBE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.67 per share for the quarter. Adobe has set its FY 2023 guidance at $15.15-$15.45 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at $3.65-$3.70 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. On average, analysts expect Adobe to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Adobe Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $329.30 on Monday. Adobe has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $473.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.07. The firm has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.56.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

