ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,628,487 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,776 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.15% of ADT worth $147,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 44.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ADT by 136.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,398 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 181,055 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ADT by 13.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,863 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 58,751 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ADT in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in ADT by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,214 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Daniel Bresingham sold 257,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $2,476,406.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,050,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADT Stock Performance

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

ADT opened at $7.34 on Monday. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

ADT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

ADT Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

