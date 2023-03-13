Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives C$12.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.80.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Desjardins raised shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of ARE opened at C$12.65 on Friday. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$8.29 and a 52 week high of C$17.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$778.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.31%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

