Agenus (AGEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agenus Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of AGEN opened at $1.50 on Monday. Agenus has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $457.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 118,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 9,832 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Agenus by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 159,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 16,799 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Agenus by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 255,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 16,993 shares during the period. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agenus Company Profile

AGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.30 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agenus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.

