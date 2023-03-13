Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives $312.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $312.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 121,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,496,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 538,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,104,000 after buying an additional 195,252 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $281.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $216.41 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.05.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also

